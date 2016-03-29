March 29 Powersecure International Inc

* On march 23, 2016, unit entered termination for convenience and assignment and assumption agreement with georgia power co

* Unit transferred to georgia power co all of its rights, duties and obligations under its solar panel supply agreement

* Georgia power agreed to pay unit approximately $3.2 million