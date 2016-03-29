March 29 Moody's

* Moody's downgrades 3m to a1; outlook stable

* Downgrade follows 3M's announcement of its new five-year plan for the period 2016-2020

* Estimates 3M's debt/ebitda to be about 2 times in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UTlP2h Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)