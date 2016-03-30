March 29 Tata Steel :

* European holding company Tata Steel europe exploring all options for portfolio restructuring including potential divestment of Tata Steel UK, in whole or in parts

* Discussions will also continue with greybull in relation to a sale of the UK long products business

* Board concluded it would not be able to support investment necessary to proceed with proposed strip products uk transformation plan

* Tata steel europe board will be advised to evaluate and implement most feasible option in time bound manner

* Muted global steel demand from 2008 in developed markets like europe, detiriorating trading conditions in uk and europe are likely to continue into future and have significantly impacted long term competitive position of uk operations