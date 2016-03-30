BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Orpea SA :
* FY EBITDAR up 21.3 pct to 652 million euros ($736.50 million)
* FY revenues up 22.7 pct to 2,392 million euros
* FY net income group share 153.3 million euros versus 136.3 million euros year ago
* 2016 revenue target of eur 2,720 million (+13.7%) and solid profitability
* At Dec. 31, 2015, portfolio was worth 3,409 million euros
* Proposed dividend of 0.90 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.