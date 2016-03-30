March 30 Scout24 Ag :
* 14.0 pct increase in group FY revenues to 393.6 million
euros ($444.61 million) in 2015
* 7.6 pct increase in FY ordinary operating EBITDA to 189.6
million euros
* FY consolidated reported net profit was 56.9 million euros
in 2015 financial year (short financial year 2014: -20.2 million
euros)
* Positive outlook for financial year 2016: double-digit
revenue growth and disproportionate increase in earnings
* For 2016, management board expects total non-operating
costs to amount to approximately 14.5 million euros
* 2016 capital expenditure is forecast to be slightly lower
than in 2015
