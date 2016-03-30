March 30 AFI Development says:
* Received a letter from VTB about loan to AFI subsidiaries,
Bellgate Construction Limited and Krown Investments LLC.
* VTB says that obligations under the AFIMALL City and the
Ozerkovskaya III loan facility agreements could be not met on
time.
* VTB says to implement steps aimed at removing possible
negative consequences no later than 30 calendar days from
Wednesday, otherwise bank will exercise its right under loan
facility agreements to claim early repayment of loans.
* AFI says as of Dec. 31 2015, outstanding loan balance
under AFIMALL city facility was $415.8 million, and under
Ozerkovskaya III facility $193 million.
(Reporting Moscow Bureau)