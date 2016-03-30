March 30 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* FY consolidated revenue of 56.2 million euros ($63.48 million)(+85 pct); EBIT increases to 4.6 million euros

* Proposed dividend: 0.34 euros per share (+162 pct); distribution ratio: 49 pct

* Outlook for 2016: consolidated revenue to increase to between 72 million euros and 78 million euros; EBIT margin of between 8 pct and 10 pct

* FY EBITDA margin: 10.4 pct (+2.6 percentage points)

* Net income of 2.6 million euros for fiscal year 2015, corresponding to a net margin of 4.5% pct