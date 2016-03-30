BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Epigenomics AG :
* Enters strategic license and development agreement with Biochain on novel, blood-based lung cancer test for China
* Will receive undisclosed upfront, milestone and minimum annual payments as well as mid single-digit royalty on future revenues
* Biochain will initiate a clinical trial to validate lung cancer detection test with goal to gain market approval by CFDA
* Trial is expected to start in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.