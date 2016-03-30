BRIEF-Star Pharmaceutical Ltd posts qtrly revenue RMB19.9 million
* qtrly profit attributable RMB3.9 million versus RMB227,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Luz Saude SA :
* Attributes a single brand name "Hospital da Luz" to all its hospitals and clinics
* Says it plans to repurchase 5 million shares of common stock (4 percent stake), for up to T$4.37 billion, during the period from May 15 to July 14