March 30 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison and Goviex to combine african uranium assets

* Under terms of transaction, Goviex will acquire co's unit., for 56.1 million shares of Goviex plus about 22.4 million common share purchase warrants of goviex

* Upon completion of transaction, Denison will hold 25% of goviex shares outstanding and 28% of goviex shares on a fully diluted basis

* Goviex will acquire DML Africa from Denison in exchange for 56,050,450 consideration shares and 22,420,180 consideration warrants

* Each such consideration warrant will be convertible into one common share of goviex at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 3 years