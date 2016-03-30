March 30 Denison Mines Corp
* Denison and Goviex to combine african uranium assets
* Under terms of transaction, Goviex will acquire co's
unit., for 56.1 million shares of Goviex plus about 22.4 million
common share purchase warrants of goviex
* Upon completion of transaction, Denison will hold 25% of
goviex shares outstanding and 28% of goviex shares on a fully
diluted basis
* Goviex will acquire DML Africa from Denison in exchange
for 56,050,450 consideration shares and 22,420,180 consideration
warrants
* Each such consideration warrant will be convertible into
one common share of goviex at a price of $0.15 per share for a
period of 3 years
