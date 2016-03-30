US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
March 30 S&P says:
* Tata Steel's plan to restructure its U.K. operations is credit positive
* Believe the restructuring will help strengthen the financial ratios of Tata Steel
* In the absence of a finalized restructuring plan, the impact on Tata Steel's credit ratios is currently uncertain
* In case Tata Steel divests its U.K. operations, impact would depend on operating performance of remaining European operations Source text - (bit.ly/1ZKkWZo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
