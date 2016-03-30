March 30 S&P says:

* Tata Steel's plan to restructure its U.K. operations is credit positive

* Believe the restructuring will help strengthen the financial ratios of Tata Steel

* In the absence of a finalized restructuring plan, the impact on Tata Steel's credit ratios is currently uncertain

* In case Tata Steel divests its U.K. operations, impact would depend on operating performance of remaining European operations