BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
March 30 AddLife AB :
* Publishes terms and conditions of rights issue
* Subscription price: 61 Swedish crowns ($7.48) per share of class A and class B
* Subscription period: April 11, 2016 to April 25 2016
* Preferential rights: every existing share of class A in AddLife will entitle to one (1) subscription right for shares of class A
* Every existing share of class B in AddLife will entitle to one (1) subscription right for shares of class B
* If issue is fully subscribed, proceeds would amount to about 300 million crowns before transaction costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1525 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: