BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
March 30 Invico SA :
* Says court's decision on dismissal of applications for company's bankruptcy was validated as of date Dec. 18, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders