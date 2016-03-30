BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological & Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic The :
* FY turnover 109.3 million euros ($123.73 million) versus 116.5 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 7.8 million euros versus loss 6.0 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 14.3 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 10.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1pKKatU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.