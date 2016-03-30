March 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA approves first treatment for rare disease in patients who receive stem cell transplant from blood or bone marrow

* FDA approved Defitelio to treat adults,children who develop hepatic veno-occlusive disease with additional kidney or lung abnormalities after stem cell transplant Source text - 1.usa.gov/22OUuDb