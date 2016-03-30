March 30 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Paper Industries' Group operating profit will likely shrink to slightly less than 23 bln yen ($204 mln) for FY ending thursday - Nikkei

* Nippon Paper sales will likely drop nearly 5% to a little over 1 trillion yen, missing the forecast of 1.03 trillion yen - Nikkei

* Nippon Paper will book a total of 18 billion yen in losses from European and American group companies for impairment and investment losses - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1UCH4FS