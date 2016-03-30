BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Fitch:
* Says views federal court decision to strike down MetLife's designation as a non-bank SIFI as having no impact on ratings assigned to MetLife
* Says viewed SIFI designation as neutral to ratings assigned to MetLife as details regarding supervision and prudential standards have been unclear
* Does not expect court ruling to impact MetLife's plan to spin-off a substantial portion of its U.S. Retail business Source text bit.ly/1M1jwHM Further company coverage:
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.