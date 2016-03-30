March 30 Fitch:

* Says views federal court decision to strike down MetLife's designation as a non-bank SIFI as having no impact on ratings assigned to MetLife

* Says viewed SIFI designation as neutral to ratings assigned to MetLife as details regarding supervision and prudential standards have been unclear

* Does not expect court ruling to impact MetLife's plan to spin-off a substantial portion of its U.S. Retail business