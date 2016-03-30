BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Tejon Ranch Co :
* Says on March 28, 2016, U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed
* Says certiorari filed by David Laughing Horse Robinson as a representative of the federally unrecognized Kawaiisu Tribe
* Says lawsuit challenged the company's legal title to the land upon which it plans to develop Tejon Mountain Village
* Says as a result of the supreme court's denial of the petition this matter is no longer capable of further litigation Source text 1.usa.gov/1Y1emfy Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.