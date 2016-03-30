BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
March 30 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc :
* Says has engaged advisors to analyze strategic alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure
* Believes filing under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code may provide most expeditious manner to effect capital structure solution
* Says co has substantial debt obligations and may not be able to maintain adequate liquidity throughout 2016
* Says may be unable to continue as a going concern Source text 1.usa.gov/1MCiXUO Further company coverage:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders