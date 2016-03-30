March 30 Leapfrog Enterprises Inc

* Leapfrog board of directors reaffirms support of merger with vtech; no superior proposals have been made or are pending

* Has not received any offers other than from l&m acquisition, which board determined was "not a superior proposal to vtech deal"

* Says "no communications from l&m have been received by company since march 24, 2016"