March 30 (Reuters) -

* Carnival Corp Executive Says "Too Early To Say If There's Any Impact" From Brussels Attacks - Conf Call

* Carnival Corp Executive Says Haven't Seen Any "Dramatic" Impact On Tourist Behavior From Brussels Attacks - Conf call

* Carnival Corp Executive Says "There Have Been Changes In Itineraries" In Europe, With Some Changes In Turkey Due To Brussels Attacks - Conf call