March 30 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Says its joint venture NH China expects to open two hotels in China in the second half of 2016

* Expects the joint venture to grow its portfolio under management with total signings of 10 to 20 hotels by the end of the year

* Sees to develop in China 120 to 150 hotels by 2020 in the mid and upscale segments

