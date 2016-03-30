March 30 Niocan Inc

* Amended its $1.2 million secured non-convertible debenture with nio-metals holdings llc to extend maturity date from march 31, 2016 to june 30, 2016

* Amended secured debenture was approved by all members of board of directors, except for nominee of nio-metals

* Discussions between niocan and nio-metals regarding a financing to replace amended secured debenture at maturity remain on-going