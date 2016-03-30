BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 CBRE Group Inc :
* Says CEO Robert E. Sulentic's total compensation for FY 2015 was $7.7 million versus $6.4 million in fy 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO James Groch's FY 2015 total compensation was $5.8 million compared to $4.7 million in FY 2014 Source text 1.usa.gov/232Rz6C Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.