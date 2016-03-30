March 30 Silver Wheaton Corp

* Silver wheaton announces us$500 million bought deal financing

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay a portion of debt that was drawn on company's us$2 billion revolving credit facility

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 30.1 million common shares of silver wheaton at a price of us$16.60/share