BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc
* Has reached an agreement with company's lenders and holders of approximately 75% of company's outstanding equity
* Transaction provides eagle bulk with approximately $105 million in incremental liquidity
* Agreement for a comprehensive balance-sheet recapitalization
* Co to benefit from additional incremental liquidity through $14 million permanent reduction in first lien minimum liquidity requirement
* About $105 million in incremental liquidity, includes new second lien facility comprised of $60 million in new capital
* Transaction also includes changes to eagle bulk's organizational structure
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.