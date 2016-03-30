March 30 Par Technology Corp

* Effective march 24, 2016, company amended its existing credit facilities with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing

* As amended credit facility continues to provide for up to $25,000,000 of a line of credit

* Amendment adds covenant for engagement of independent consultant for a review of co's internal controls relating to financial reporting