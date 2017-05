March 30 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd :

* 2016 copper production for company is expected to be approximately 38.6 million pounds

* 2016 gold production for company is expected to be approximately 235,000 ounces

* Is working with CNG and interested parties to identify potential international mining opportunities, mainly outside of china

* FY net loss of $6.8 million versus net income of $41.9 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: