BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Briggs & Stratton
* Co and Briggs & Stratton Ag entered into $500 million amended and restated multicurrency credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Credit agreement replaces certain multicurrency credit agreement among company, B&S AG, various party thereto and JPMorgan Chase
* Company intends to use the new revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes Source - 1.usa.gov/22PWATt
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.