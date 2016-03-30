BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 United Guaranty Corp:
* AIG unit United Guaranty Corp files for IPO - SEC filing
* AIG unit United Guaranty Corp says intends to list stock on nyse
* United Guaranty Corp says J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are underwriters to IPO
* AIG unit United Guaranty Corp files for IPO of up to $100 million
* AIG unit United Guaranty Corp says AIG is offering certain shares in the offering Source text: 1.usa.gov/21UhdId
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.