BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 Dundee Corp
* Q4 consolidated revenues totalled $61.4 million, compared with revenues of $70.9 million in q4 of prior year
* Incurred a net loss, before non-controlling interests of $63.9 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.