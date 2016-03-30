March 30 MFC Bancorp Ltd

* Not filed financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2015

* Expects to file annual filings, and its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2015 on or before April 6, 2016

* As result of a customer of company filing for insolvency in Feb 2016 , co currently evaluating net exposure relating to such customer