BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 MFC Bancorp Ltd
* Not filed financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2015
* Expects to file annual filings, and its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2015 on or before April 6, 2016
* As result of a customer of company filing for insolvency in Feb 2016 , co currently evaluating net exposure relating to such customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.