March 31 Numis Corporation Plc

* Issuing a trading update in respect of six months ending 31 st march 2016

* Have completed 27 equity transactions, including 10 IPOs, so far this financial year

* Have a number of corporate transactions which are due to complete in april 2016 and beyond

* Equity issuance activity has remained relatively strong during period

* Expected to report revenue and profits above first half of last year