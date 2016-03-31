March 31 Chesnara Plc
* Final results
* Gross cash generation of £44.2m (2014: £42.6m)
* Strong cash generation from uk business has continued and
movestic has made its first positive contribution (£5.1m)
* Acquisition of waard group has added a further £39.9m of
cash
* 2.9% increase in total dividend, recommended final
dividend of 12.33p per share results in total dividend for year
of 18.94p per share (2014: 18.40p per share).
* IFRS profit before tax of £42.8m (2014: £28.8m)
* Eev earnings net of tax of £57.5m (2014: £44.2m)
* Value enhancing opportunities in UK and Netherlands
continue to be sought and examined.
* We will of course co-operate fully with FCA in its
investigation
* Also note that no conclusion has yet been reached as to
whether there have been any breaches of regulatory requirements
within CA
* Would envisage it will result in need for changes to
processes and customer communications to meet these new best
practice standards
* Whilst we expect there will be a cost for this work we do
not expect it will have a material impact on our financial model
* Impact of a "leave" vote will not materially affect
chesnara's business
