March 31 Nanoco Group Plc
* Has mutually agreed with Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW)
("Dow") to modify its licence agreement for nanoco's
cadmium-free quantum dot technology.
* Under modified agreement, Dow has non-exclusive rights for
sale, marketing and manufacture of Nanoco's quantum dot
technology for use in display applications while Nanoco is free
to pursue a range of routes to market.
* As a result of changing Dow agreement to non-exclusive,
Nanoco will receive a lower royalty rate from Dow
* Anticipated that Nanoco's revenues in current financial
year will be lower than previously expected as a result of this
new agreement
* However, company anticipates that it will lead to higher
revenues in future years.
