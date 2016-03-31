UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
March 31 Pharma Mar SA :
* Reports positive results in registration study of Aplidin for multiple myeloma
* Says to present marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the last quarter of the year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.