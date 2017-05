March 31 Ao World Plc

* UK business performed strongly during Q4 with revenue and ebitda ahead of our expectations as we continued to gain market share

* Expect full year UK revenue growth to be around 18.5 pct with revenue growth from AO.com to be around 27 pct and UK adjusted ebitda to be around 17 million pounds

* Expectations for UK business in next financial year remain unchanged