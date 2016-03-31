UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
March 31 Nexstim Oyj :
* Nexstim plc provides key update on Phase III NICHE stroke therapy trial
* Further analysis has shown clinically meaningful responses and improvement in both active NBT and sham trial groups
* Will submit FDA 510(k) De Novo based on clinical data in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.