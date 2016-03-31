March 31 Weifa ASA :

* Watrium AS has purchased 5 million shares in Weifa at 1.0 Norwegian crown per share

* Watrium now holds 110 million Weifa shares, corresponding to 12.1 pct of the company's share capital

* Watrium is represented on the Board of Weifa by Kristin L.A. Wilhelmsen