UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
March 31 Brighter publ AB :
* FY operating revenue 15.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.93 million) versus 13.8 million crowns year ago
* FY operating loss 11.4 million crowns versus loss 22.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1539 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.