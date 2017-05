March 31 Yoc AG :

* Records about 7 pct revenue growth to 9.7 million euros ($11.00 million) on group level in its IFRS figures for past financial year (2014: 9.1 million euros)

* FY EBITDA adjusted for positive one-off effects came to -1.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)