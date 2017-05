March 31 Balder

* Sells several properties for 320 million Swedish crowns ($39.39 million) to Hökerum Fastigheter AB in Ulricehamn

* Total lettable area is about 31,000 square meters (sqm), of which 30,000 sqm is residential space

($1 = 8.1246 Swedish crowns)