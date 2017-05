March 31 Sponda Oyj

* Final result of Sponda's successful rights offering

* All offered 56,615,092 shares were subscribed for in rights offering which ended on March 23, 2016

* A total of 19,395,976 shares were subscribed for based on subscription rights, representing about 34.3 pct of offer shares

* Raised gross proceeds of about 220.8 million euros ($250.81 million) through offering

