March 31 UACN Property Development Company Plc :

* Fy 2015 group revenue of 5.12 billion naira versus 11.70 billion naira year ago

* Fy group pre-tax profit of 55.9 million naira versus 3.54 billion naira last year

* Do not recommend the declaration of any dividend to the shareholders in view of the poor performance Source text (bit.ly/1ZMZrXO) Further company coverage: