BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
March 31 UACN Property Development Company Plc :
* Fy 2015 group revenue of 5.12 billion naira versus 11.70 billion naira year ago
* Fy group pre-tax profit of 55.9 million naira versus 3.54 billion naira last year
* Do not recommend the declaration of any dividend to the shareholders in view of the poor performance Source text (bit.ly/1ZMZrXO) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: