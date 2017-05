March 31 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Announces newbuild order for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

* Contract price for vessel is euro 422 million

* Reached agreement with Fincantieri of Italy to construct sister ship to seven seas explorer for its Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand

* Has committed financing in place from a syndicate of banks for export credit financing in connection with this order