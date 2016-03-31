March 31 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q4 revenue 68.5 million Danish crowns ($10.48 million) versus 67.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.5 million crowns versus loss 3.8 million crowns year ago

* FY revenue up 5 pct to 287.3 million crowns, EBITDA came to 17.6 million crowns

* Recommends that no dividend be declared in respect of the 2015 financial year

* In 2016 expects to generate revenue in line with 2015 level

* In 2016 expects to generate EBITDA before strategy-related costs of 15 million - 25 million crowns

* Strategy measures are expected to impact EBITDA by 65 million crowns, taking EBITDA after strategic measures to a loss of 40 million - 50 million crowns

* Says is charting course for the next five years

* Target is to grow revenue by an average 5 pct p.a during strategy period and to increase EBITDA margin from 6 pct in 2015 to 15-20 pct in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5369 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)