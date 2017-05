March 31 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg AG :

* FY net interest income 161.7 million euros ($184.26 million)versus 180.1 million euros year ago

* FY net commission income up by 12.4 pct to 49.2 million euros

* FY profit before taxes up +87.3 pct at 172.5 million euros

* Says net interest income will further decline in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)