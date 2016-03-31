March 31 South Africa's Competition Commission:

* South Africa's Competition Commission says conducting search and seizure operation at Gauteng premises of PG Bison and Sonae Novobord

* Has reasonable grounds to suspect that PG Bison and Sonae have engaged in collusive practices in contravention of competition act

* South Africa's Competition Commission says operation part of an investigation into alleged collusion

* Has obtained warrants authorizing it to search offices of PG Bison and Sonae at North Gauteng high court, Pretoria (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)