March 31 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* South Africa's Competition Commission says conducting
search and seizure operation at Gauteng premises of PG Bison and
Sonae Novobord
* Has reasonable grounds to suspect that PG Bison and Sonae
have engaged in collusive practices in contravention of
competition act
* South Africa's Competition Commission says operation part
of an investigation into alleged collusion
* Has obtained warrants authorizing it to search offices of
PG Bison and Sonae at North Gauteng high court, Pretoria
