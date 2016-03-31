March 31 Peabody Energy Corp
* Has an accounts receivable securitization program through
its wholly owned subsidiary, P&L Receivables Company LLC
* On March 25, 2016, receivables purchase agreement for
program was amended and restated
* Program amended to extend term of program by two years to
March 25, 2018
* As of date of report on form 8-K, about $170 million
notional amount of letters of credit were outstanding under
program
* Program amended to reduce maximum availability under
facility to $180 million
* As of date of report no additional capacity under program
was available based on value of collateral
