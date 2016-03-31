March 31 Peabody Energy Corp
* As previously announced unit entered purchase agreement
with Western Megawatt Resources - sec filing
* On March 30, Four Star waived termination rights under
purchase agreement until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on April
7
* On March 30, Western Megawatt waived termination rights
under purchase agreement until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on
April 15
* Parties intend to evaluate alternative payment structures
which may include cash and non-cash consideration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)