March 31 Peabody Energy Corp

* As previously announced unit entered purchase agreement with Western Megawatt Resources - sec filing

* On March 30, Four Star waived termination rights under purchase agreement until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on April 7

* On March 30, Western Megawatt waived termination rights under purchase agreement until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on April 15

* Parties intend to evaluate alternative payment structures which may include cash and non-cash consideration